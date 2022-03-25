Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
SID opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 1,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 877,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 734,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (Get Rating)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
