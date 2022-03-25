Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Commercial Metals traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 4085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

