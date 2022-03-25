Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLM. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of COLM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. 3,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,410. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $83.61 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

