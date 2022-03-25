Colliers Securities Weighs in on Qumu Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Qumu in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Qumu’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

QUMU stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 328,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

