Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

