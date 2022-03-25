Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

CTSH opened at $91.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

