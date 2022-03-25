Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CGTX opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

