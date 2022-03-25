Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Keith Michael Cenekofsky Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Keith Michael Cenekofsky bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.17 per share, for a total transaction of $11,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,399,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,035,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.