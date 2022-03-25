Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Codex DNA in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Codex DNA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNAY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

