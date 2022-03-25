Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 10,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.09. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

COCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 242,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

