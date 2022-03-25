Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 10,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.09. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.
COCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.
