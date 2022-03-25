Cochlear Limited (COH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 27th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous interim dividend of $1.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Cochlear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

