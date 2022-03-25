Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Announces Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -2.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

