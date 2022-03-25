ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.52

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.52 and traded as high as $27.32. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 69,814 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

