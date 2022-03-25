Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Clear Secure updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of YOU stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,008. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 259,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $6,473,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 657.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

