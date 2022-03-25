Clean Yield Group Sells 164 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $193.25 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.61 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.