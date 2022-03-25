Clean Yield Group Reduces Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.9% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 836,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,089. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

