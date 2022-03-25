Clean Yield Group Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,853,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

NYSE RTX opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

