Clean Yield Group Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,374. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $113.64 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

