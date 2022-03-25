Clean Yield Group Acquires 82 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $263.09. The company had a trading volume of 652,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,185. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

