Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.71. 553,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,497,445. The stock has a market cap of $694.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.65 and a 200 day moving average of $257.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

