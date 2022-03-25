Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.26

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.70. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 3,447 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

About Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

