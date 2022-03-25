Citigroup Upgrades Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) to Buy

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($49.45) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umicore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

