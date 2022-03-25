Citigroup Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $225.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01. Roku has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.