Citigroup Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $142.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.77.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.43. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $117.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.