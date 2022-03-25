Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Citigroup reported earnings of $3.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $8.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 1,020,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,690,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

