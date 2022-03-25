Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $282.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

