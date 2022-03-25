Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of CTRN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 525,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,275. The company has a market cap of $282.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

