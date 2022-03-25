Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.540-$2.740 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.54-2.74 EPS.

CTAS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,975. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas has a 1-year low of $328.57 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

