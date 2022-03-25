Cintas’ (CTAS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $458.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $430.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.11.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.57. 10,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,975. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.00 and its 200-day moving average is $407.99. Cintas has a 52 week low of $328.57 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.