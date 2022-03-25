Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $92,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day moving average of $220.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.