Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.26.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

