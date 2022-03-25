CIBC Boosts Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$30.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$39.00 target price on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$29.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$22.54 and a one year high of C$42.00.

