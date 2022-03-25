Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $97,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $213.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $216.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.