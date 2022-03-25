Christopher Riley Sells 22,000 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 24th, Christopher Riley purchased 1,630 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $23,113.40.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $620.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PLBY Group by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares during the period.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.