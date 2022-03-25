Christopher Riley Sells 22,000 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Christopher Riley purchased 1,630 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $23,113.40.

On Monday, March 21st, Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $620.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PLBY Group by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares during the period.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

