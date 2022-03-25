Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $11,262.30 on Monday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $8,597.15 and a 52-week high of $13,875.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11,020.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11,810.77.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

