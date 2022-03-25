China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Southern Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

