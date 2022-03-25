China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Southern Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
ZNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of ZNH stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
