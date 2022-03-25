Chia Network Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.60 or 0.07060656 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,774.80 or 1.00183488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00042836 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

