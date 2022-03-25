Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $166.30 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $323.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

