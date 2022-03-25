Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given New GBX 360 Price Target at Barclays

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 328.50 ($4.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.29. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 245.50 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 352.05 ($4.63). The stock has a market cap of £930.15 million and a PE ratio of 22.73.

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.40), for a total value of £60,120 ($79,146.92).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

