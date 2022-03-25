Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CHE traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $475.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.34. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

