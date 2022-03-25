Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

NYSE GTLS opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.29 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,151,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

