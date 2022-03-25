Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.
Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Charlotte’s Web has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (Get Rating)
