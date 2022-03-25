Charles Bancroft Purchases 2,790 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,646.92).

GSK opened at GBX 1,625.60 ($21.40) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,597.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,542.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.91) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.62) to GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.