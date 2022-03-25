Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Up 7.1%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 67,339,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 46,303,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.67.

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

