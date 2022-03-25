Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

