Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.94

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.94 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 98.10 ($1.29). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 98.10 ($1.29), with a volume of 276 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celtic from GBX 143 ($1.88) to GBX 156 ($2.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Celtic alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.