Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $42.91. Approximately 23,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,706,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

