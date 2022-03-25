Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $42.91. Approximately 23,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,706,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.
SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.