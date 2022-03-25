Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

CASA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.93. 374,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.32 million, a PE ratio of 164.39 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

