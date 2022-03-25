Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $160.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.77.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.91 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a 1 year low of $97.70 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.