Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,255. The firm has a market cap of $839.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

